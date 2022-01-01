← Company Directory
NetApp
NetApp Salaries

NetApp's salary ranges from $15,638 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $351,750 for a Business Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NetApp. Last updated: 2/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
MTS I $24.5K
MTS II $31.8K
MTS III $42.6K
MTS IV $54.2K
MTS V $89.6K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
MTS III $201K
MTS IV $195K
MTS V $266K
Product Manager
MTS IV $189K
MTS VI $299K

Product Designer
Median $180K
Marketing
Median $145K
Technical Program Manager
Median $205K
Business Operations
$352K
Business Analyst
$114K
Business Development
$299K
Chief of Staff
$112K
Corporate Development
$174K
Customer Service
$72K
Customer Success
$88.2K
Data Analyst
$25.9K
Data Scientist
$147K
Hardware Engineer
$109K
Human Resources
$54.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $124K
Investment Banker
$134K
Management Consultant
$159K
Marketing Operations
$153K
Program Manager
$149K
Project Manager
$166K
Recruiter
$15.6K
Sales
$297K
Sales Engineer
$135K
Solution Architect
$169K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At NetApp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NetApp is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $351,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NetApp is $146,085.

Other Resources