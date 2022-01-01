|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Business Travel Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Donation Match
|100% match. Up to $500 matched
|Health Insurance
|100% coverage for in-network preventive care.
|Adoption Assistance
|A lifetime maximum of $20,000.
|Unique Perk
|Emotional Benefits - Lyra, MeQuilibrium, All Anthem, Kaiser and HMSA medical plans, Crossover Health
|Disability Insurance
|STD: 66⅔% tax-free weekly benefit. LTD: 60% tax-free monthly benefit of up to $25,000 monthly.
|Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
|Offered by employer
|Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
|Offered by employer
|Student Loan Repayment Plan
|Offered by employer
|Health Savings Account (HSA)
|$800 per year contributed by employer. $800 for an individual medical election or $1,600 for a family medical election.
|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|15 days
|Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
|Offered by employer
|Employee Assistance Program
|Offered by employer