Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Pet Insurance

  • Health Insurance

    100% coverage for in-network preventive care.

  • Disability Insurance

    STD: 66⅔% tax-free weekly benefit. LTD: 60% tax-free monthly benefit of up to $25,000 monthly.

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $800

    $800 per year contributed by employer. $800 for an individual medical election or $1,600 for a family medical election.

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Adoption Assistance

    A lifetime maximum of $20,000.

  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $500 matched

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Milk Stork

  • Emotional Benefits

    Lyra, MeQuilibrium, All Anthem, Kaiser and HMSA medical plans, Crossover Health

