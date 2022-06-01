← Company Directory
Riskified
Riskified Salaries

Riskified's salary ranges from $117,600 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $223,875 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Riskified. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $161K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Development
$162K
Data Analyst
$132K

Data Scientist
$149K
Marketing Operations
$118K
Product Designer
$122K
Product Manager
$155K
Sales
$224K
Software Engineering Manager
$199K
Solution Architect
$159K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Riskified is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $223,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Riskified is $156,913.

