NetApp
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

NetApp Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in India at NetApp totals ₹7.81M per year for MTS IV. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹6.63M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NetApp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
MTS II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
MTS III
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
MTS IV
₹7.81M
₹5.88M
₹1.37M
₹570K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At NetApp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at NetApp in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹21,215,390. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NetApp for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹11,193,160.

