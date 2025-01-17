← Company Directory
NetApp
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

NetApp Technical Program Manager Salaries

The median Technical Program Manager compensation in United States package at NetApp totals $205K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NetApp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
NetApp
Technical Program Manager
Raleigh-Durham
Total per year
$205K
Level
hidden
Base
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$15K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at NetApp?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At NetApp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at NetApp in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $325,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NetApp for the Technical Program Manager role in United States is $189,240.

Other Resources