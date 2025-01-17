All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Red Hat ranges from $109K per year for L2 to $166K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $115K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Red Hat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$109K
$102K
$1.1K
$6.1K
L3
$161K
$131K
$12.5K
$17.3K
L4
$166K
$137K
$8.3K
$20.3K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Red Hat, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)