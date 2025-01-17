← Company Directory
Red Hat
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Program Manager

  • All Program Manager Salaries

Red Hat Program Manager Salaries

The average Program Manager total compensation in United States at Red Hat ranges from $65.6K to $95.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Red Hat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$74.4K - $86.4K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$65.6K$74.4K$86.4K$95.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Program Manager submissions at Red Hat to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Red Hat, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Program Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Red Hat in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $95,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Red Hat for the Program Manager role in United States is $65,600.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Red Hat

Related Companies

  • Ingram Micro
  • Domo
  • Visa
  • NetApp
  • Citrix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources