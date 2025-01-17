← Company Directory
Red Hat
Red Hat Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at Red Hat totals $132K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Red Hat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Red Hat
Interaction Designer
Raleigh, NC
Total per year
$132K
Level
Senior
Base
$107K
Stock (/yr)
$9K
Bonus
$16K
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
11 Years
What are the career levels at Red Hat?

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Red Hat, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Red Hat in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $188,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Red Hat for the Product Designer role in United States is $107,000.

