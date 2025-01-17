← Company Directory
Red Hat
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Red Hat Sales Salaries

Sales compensation in United States at Red Hat ranges from $227K per year for L2 to $190K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Red Hat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$193K
$115K
$0
$78.7K
L3
$138K
$120K
$8K
$9.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Red Hat, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Red Hat in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $276,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Red Hat for the Sales role in United States is $100,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Red Hat

Related Companies

  • Ingram Micro
  • Domo
  • Visa
  • NetApp
  • Citrix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources