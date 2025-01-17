← Company Directory
Red Hat
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Technical Writer

  • All Technical Writer Salaries

Red Hat Technical Writer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Red Hat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

MX$1.99M - MX$2.27M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
MX$1.73MMX$1.99MMX$2.27MMX$2.52M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Technical Writer submission at Red Hat to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve MX$578K+ (sometimes MX$5.78M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Red Hat, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Writer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at Red Hat in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$48,650,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Red Hat for the Technical Writer role in Mexico is MXMX$33,395,884.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Red Hat

Related Companies

  • Ingram Micro
  • Domo
  • Visa
  • NetApp
  • Citrix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources