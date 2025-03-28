← Company Directory
Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Ingram Micro totals $157K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ingram Micro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ingram Micro
Product Manager
Irvine, CA
Total per year
$157K
Level
L3
Base
$143K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$14.3K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
14 Years
$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Ingram Micro in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $285,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ingram Micro for the Product Manager role in United States is $180,000.

Other Resources