Dell Technologies
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Dell Technologies Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States package at Dell Technologies totals $268K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Dell Technologies
Mechanical Engineer
Austin, TX
Total per year
$268K
Level
Senior Principal Engineer
Base
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$50K
Bonus
$28K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Dell Technologies?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Dell Technologies in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $295,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dell Technologies for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $205,000.

