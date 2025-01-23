All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Dell Technologies ranges from $110K per year for L5 to $197K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $163K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$110K
$103K
$0
$6.9K
Data Scientist II
$117K
$109K
$0
$8K
Senior Data Scientist
$130K
$121K
$1K
$7.8K
Principal Scientist
$171K
$152K
$3K
$16K
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)