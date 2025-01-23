All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries
Information Technologist (IT) compensation at Dell Technologies ranges from $63.5K per year for L5 to $170K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation package totals $109K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L5
$63.5K
$59.8K
$0
$3.7K
L6
$94.3K
$90.3K
$0
$4K
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$141K
$130K
$0
$10.3K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)