Dell Technologies
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Dell Technologies Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Information Technologist (IT) compensation at Dell Technologies ranges from $63.5K per year for L5 to $170K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation package totals $109K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L5
$63.5K
$59.8K
$0
$3.7K
L6
$94.3K
$90.3K
$0
$4K
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$141K
$130K
$0
$10.3K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Dell Technologies sits at a yearly total compensation of $176,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dell Technologies for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $109,000.

