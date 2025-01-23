← Company Directory
Dell Technologies
  Sales Engineer
  • Sales Engineer

  • All Sales Engineer Salaries

Dell Technologies Sales Engineer Salaries

Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 245K - SGD 278K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 216KSGD 245KSGD 278KSGD 307K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at Dell Technologies in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 306,926. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dell Technologies for the Sales Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 215,889.

