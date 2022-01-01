← Company Directory
Lenovo Salaries

Lenovo's salary ranges from $9,950 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in China at the low-end to $283,188 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lenovo. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Product Manager
L6 $94.2K
L7 $123K
L8 $149K
L9 $193K
L10 $283K
Software Engineer
L7 $113K
L8 $149K
Hardware Engineer
L6 $36.6K
L8 $55.5K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $52.3K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $200K
Technical Program Manager
Median $198K
Sales
Median $155K
Solution Architect
Median $187K
Data Scientist
Median $112K
Accountant
$69.1K
Business Operations
$149K
Business Operations Manager
$155K
Business Analyst
$99.5K
Business Development
$34.3K
Customer Service
$49.5K
Data Analyst
$10K
Financial Analyst
$37.6K
Human Resources
$18.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$211K
Legal
$231K
Management Consultant
$21.6K
Marketing
$46.1K
Marketing Operations
$99.5K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Project Manager
$20.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$50.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lenovo is Product Manager at the L10 level with a yearly total compensation of $283,188. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lenovo is $99,500.

Other Resources