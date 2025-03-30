All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in Taiwan at Lenovo ranges from NT$1.19M per year for L6 to NT$1.89M per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$1.32M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lenovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
NT$1.19M
NT$1.13M
NT$0
NT$59.4K
L7
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
L8
NT$1.89M
NT$1.72M
NT$0
NT$170K
L9
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
