Hardware Engineer compensation in Taiwan at Lenovo ranges from NT$1.19M per year for L6 to NT$1.89M per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$1.32M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lenovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L6 Associate Hardware Engineer NT$1.19M NT$1.13M NT$0 NT$59.4K L7 Hardware Engineer NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- L8 Senior Hardware Engineer NT$1.89M NT$1.72M NT$0 NT$170K L9 Lead Hardware Engineer NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- View 3 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( TWD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

