Lenovo
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Sick Time

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $750

    $750 per year contributed by employer. $1,500 for a family

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Vision Insurance

    Health Screenings, Health Coaching

  • Disability Insurance

    STD pays 60%–100% of your pay over 26 weeks; LTD pays 60% of your pay, up to $30,000 a month, beyond 180 days.

  • Life Insurance

    $50,000, 1x or 2x your annual eligible comp

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Paternity Leave

    7 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    22 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $8,000 per child

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary Immediate vesting

  • Employee Discount

  • Mental Health

    Mental health coverage, substance abuse coverage

  • Identity Theft Protection

    $1M identity theft insurance policy, $9.95/month for just you; $17.95/month for you + the fam bam

  • Child and Elder Back-up Care

