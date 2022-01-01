Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Sick Time Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $750 per year contributed by employer. $1,500 for a family

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Health Screenings, Health Coaching

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Disability Insurance STD pays 60%–100% of your pay over 26 weeks; LTD pays 60% of your pay, up to $30,000 a month, beyond 180 days.

Life Insurance $50,000, 1x or 2x your annual eligible comp

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Up to $8,000 per child

Unique Perk Mental Health - Mental health coverage, substance abuse coverage

Unique Perk Identity Theft Protection - $1M identity theft insurance policy, $9.95/month for just you; $17.95/month for you + the fam bam

Unique Perk Child and Elder Back-up Care

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 7 weeks

Maternity Leave 22 weeks

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Employee Discount Offered by employer