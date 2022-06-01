← Company Directory
GTT Communications
GTT Communications Salaries

GTT Communications's salary ranges from $90,450 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $159,200 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GTT Communications. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$90.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$94.5K
Product Designer
$151K

Product Manager
$159K
Software Engineer
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GTT Communications is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GTT Communications is $100,500.

