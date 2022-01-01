← Company Directory
Casa Systems
Casa Systems Salaries

Casa Systems's salary ranges from $124,375 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $208,035 for a Sales Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Casa Systems. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Customer Service
$159K
Hardware Engineer
$180K

Product Manager
$124K
Sales
$203K
Sales Engineer
$208K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Casa Systems is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,035. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Casa Systems is $169,760.

