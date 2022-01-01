← Company Directory
Qorvo
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Qorvo Salaries

Qorvo's salary ranges from $69,650 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $285,420 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Qorvo. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Hardware Engineer
Median $147K

Radio Frequency Engineer

Software Engineer
Median $123K
Product Manager
Median $252K
Poll

How much money would you give up to be fully remote?

If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?

28 48View Results

Select one

2723 participants

28 48View Results
Product Designer
Median $96K
Business Analyst
$151K
Chemical Engineer
$101K
Data Scientist
$93.1K
Electrical Engineer
$85.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$174K
Product Design Manager
$196K
Program Manager
$229K
Project Manager
$69.7K
Sales
$285K
Solution Architect
$116K
Technical Program Manager
$178K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Qorvo is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $285,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qorvo is $146,750.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Qorvo

Related Companies

  • Bandwidth
  • Digital Realty
  • Ciena
  • NETSCOUT
  • InterDigital
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources