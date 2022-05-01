← Company Directory
Digital Realty
Digital Realty Salaries

Digital Realty's salary ranges from $57,677 in total compensation per year for a MEP Engineer in Netherlands at the low-end to $169,306 for a Sales Engineer in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Digital Realty. Last updated: 6/21/2025

$160K

Marketing
$136K
Mechanical Engineer
$61.2K
MEP Engineer
$57.7K
Project Manager
$62.9K
Sales Engineer
$169K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$98K
Software Engineer
$126K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Digital Realty is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,306. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Digital Realty is $98,000.

