Digital Realty
Digital Realty Sales Engineer Salaries

The average Sales Engineer total compensation in Switzerland at Digital Realty ranges from CHF 129K to CHF 176K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Digital Realty's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 139K - CHF 165K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 129KCHF 139KCHF 165KCHF 176K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Digital Realty?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at Digital Realty in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 176,112. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Digital Realty for the Sales Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 128,639.

