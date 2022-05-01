401k 100% match on the first 4% of base salary

Health Insurance Offered by Aetna or Kaiser

Dental Insurance Offered by Aetna, Dental insurance annual up to $3,000 for both in- and out-of-network providers.

Vision Insurance Offered by VSP, $225 frame allowance

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Unique Perk Virgin Pulse Wellness Program - Earn up to $50 per quarter to redeem for prizes or gift cards

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $100 per month

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1x base annual salary, up to $500,000

Life Insurance 1x base annual salary, up to $500,000

Disability Insurance STW with 60% weekly salary up to $2,500 per week, and LTD with 60% monthly salary up to $15,000 per month

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered by employer