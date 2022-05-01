← Company Directory
Digital Realty
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Digital Realty Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $7,200

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    Offered by Aetna or Kaiser

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by Aetna, Dental insurance annual up to $3,000 for both in- and out-of-network providers.

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered by VSP, $225 frame allowance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,200

    $100 per month

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1x base annual salary, up to $500,000

  • Life Insurance

    1x base annual salary, up to $500,000

  • Disability Insurance

    STW with 60% weekly salary up to $2,500 per week, and LTD with 60% monthly salary up to $15,000 per month

  • Pet Insurance

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    • Other
  • Virgin Pulse Wellness Program

    Earn up to $50 per quarter to redeem for prizes or gift cards

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Digital Realty

    Related Companies

    • Qorvo
    • Ciena
    • NETSCOUT
    • Bandwidth
    • Viavi Solutions
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources