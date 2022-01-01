← Company Directory
Bandwidth
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Bandwidth Salaries

Bandwidth's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $266,325 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bandwidth. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $87.3K
L2 $107K
L3 $135K
L4 $151K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$79.6K
Product Manager
$148K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Software Engineering Manager
$89K
Solution Architect
$266K
Technical Writer
$152K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bandwidth is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $266,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bandwidth is $135,350.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bandwidth

Related Companies

  • Qorvo
  • Digital Realty
  • Ciena
  • NETSCOUT
  • InterDigital
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources