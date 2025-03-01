Software Engineer compensation in United States at Bandwidth ranges from $87.3K per year for L1 to $151K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $143K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bandwidth's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$87.3K
$82K
$3.3K
$2K
L2
$107K
$101K
$6.3K
$167
L3
$135K
$125K
$10.5K
$0
L4
$151K
$134K
$11.6K
$5.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
