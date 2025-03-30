All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Lenovo ranges from $94.2K per year for L6 to $283K per year for L10. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $134K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lenovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
$94.2K
$85.8K
$0
$8.4K
L7
$123K
$110K
$0
$12.8K
L8
$149K
$126K
$4.6K
$18.7K
L9
$193K
$163K
$6.7K
$23.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***