All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at Lenovo ranges from $97.8K per year for L6 to $149K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $118K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lenovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
$97.8K
$89.5K
$0
$8.3K
L7
$113K
$98.9K
$1.6K
$12.1K
L8
$149K
$133K
$3.6K
$12.4K
L9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
