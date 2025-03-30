Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Lenovo ranges from $97.8K per year for L6 to $149K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $118K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lenovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L6 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) $97.8K $89.5K $0 $8.3K L7 Software Engineer $113K $98.9K $1.6K $12.1K L8 Senior Software Engineer $149K $133K $3.6K $12.4K L9 Lead Software Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 3 More Levels

