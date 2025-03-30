← Company Directory
Lenovo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Lenovo Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Lenovo totals $112K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lenovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Lenovo
Data Scientist
Raleigh, NC
Total per year
$112K
Level
-
Base
$90K
Stock (/yr)
$2K
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Lenovo?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Lenovo in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $168,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lenovo for the Data Scientist role in United States is $107,000.

Other Resources