Supermicro
Supermicro Salaries

Supermicro's salary ranges from $32,895 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Taiwan at the low-end to $432,029 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Supermicro. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Product Manager
Product Manager I $134K
Senior Product Manager $224K
Software Engineer
Median $95K
Hardware Engineer
Median $165K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

Project Manager
Median $73K
Business Development
$201K
Data Scientist
$73.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$75.4K
Marketing
$32.9K
Marketing Operations
$92.8K
Mechanical Engineer
$173K
Product Designer
$432K
Sales
$35.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$151K
Technical Program Manager
$84.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Supermicro is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $432,029. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Supermicro is $95,000.

