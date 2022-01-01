← Company Directory
Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies Salaries

Zebra Technologies's salary ranges from $10,372 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Malaysia at the low-end to $275,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zebra Technologies. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Senior Software Engineer $155K
Advanced Software Engineer $141K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $275K
Product Manager
Median $80K
Accountant
$101K
Business Analyst
$60.3K
Customer Service
$10.4K
Data Scientist
$134K
Hardware Engineer
$84.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$145K
Management Consultant
$131K
Marketing
$134K
Mechanical Engineer
$65.3K
Product Designer
$20.2K
Program Manager
$140K
Project Manager
$65.8K
Sales
$74.6K
Solution Architect
$51.5K
Technical Program Manager
$55.5K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Zebra Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zebra Technologies is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $275,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zebra Technologies is $84,376.

