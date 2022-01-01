← Company Directory
Labcorp
Labcorp Salaries

Labcorp's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $369,460 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Labcorp. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $130K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $200K
Data Scientist
$114K

Fashion Designer
$79.6K
Human Resources
$126K
Product Designer
$151K
Product Manager
$230K
Recruiter
$64.7K
Solution Architect
$185K
Technical Program Manager
$369K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Labcorp, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Labcorp is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $369,460. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Labcorp is $140,375.

