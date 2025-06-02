← Company Directory
Labcorp
Labcorp Fashion Designer Salaries

The average Fashion Designer total compensation in United States at Labcorp ranges from $67.2K to $92K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Labcorp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$72.8K - $86.4K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$67.2K$72.8K$86.4K$92K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Labcorp, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Fashion Designer at Labcorp in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $92,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Labcorp for the Fashion Designer role in United States is $67,200.

