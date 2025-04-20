Software Engineer compensation in United States at Zebra Technologies ranges from $77.4K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $149K per year for Advanced Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zebra Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$77.4K
$76.6K
$0
$825
Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$155K
$145K
$8K
$2.4K
Advanced Software Engineer
$149K
$145K
$1.4K
$2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Zebra Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
