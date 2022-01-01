← Company Directory
Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems Salaries

Mercury Systems's salary ranges from $88,993 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $204,015 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mercury Systems. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
Median $103K
Software Engineer
Median $100K
Technical Program Manager
Median $140K

Mechanical Engineer
$89K
Product Manager
$118K
Program Manager
$204K
The highest paying role reported at Mercury Systems is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $204,015. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercury Systems is $110,691.

Other Resources