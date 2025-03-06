← Company Directory
Mercury Systems
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Mercury Systems Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in United States package at Mercury Systems totals $103K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mercury Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Mercury Systems
Hardware Engineer II
Torrance, CA
Total per year
$103K
Level
L2
Base
$103K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Mercury Systems?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Mercury Systems in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $275,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercury Systems for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $95,000.

Other Resources