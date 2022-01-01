← Company Directory
Ansys
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ansys Salaries

Ansys's salary ranges from $20,478 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $210,700 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ansys. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
P1 $98.7K
P2 $114K
P3 $138K
P4 $136K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $102K
Customer Service
$63.4K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Electrical Engineer
$188K
Hardware Engineer
$211K
Information Technologist (IT)
$131K
Marketing
$124K
Marketing Operations
$113K
Product Manager
$92.7K
Project Manager
$179K
Recruiter
$89.6K
Sales
$133K
Sales Engineer
$39.3K
Technical Program Manager
$123K
Technical Writer
$20.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ansys is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $210,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ansys is $118,519.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ansys

Related Companies

  • Perficient
  • Zebra Technologies
  • Mercury Systems
  • RealPage
  • Northrop Grumman
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources