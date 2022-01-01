Northrop Grumman Salaries

Company Directory
Northrop Grumman's salary ranges from $72,735 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $236,175 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Northrop Grumman. Last updated: 7/1/2025

Software Engineer
T1 $88.5K
T2 $107K
T3 $129K
T4 $167K
T5a $192K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
T1 $79.3K
T2 $96K
T3 $117K
T4 $143K
T5a $189K

Quality Engineer

Manufacturing Engineer

CAE Engineer

Hardware Engineer
T1 $90.6K
T2 $110K
T3 $132K
T4 $157K

Radio Frequency Engineer

ASIC Engineer

FPGA Engineer

Embedded Hardware Engineer

Aerospace Engineer
T1 $81K
T2 $108K
T3 $128K
Electrical Engineer
T1 $81.1K
T2 $104K
T3 $120K
Data Scientist
T1 $87K
T3 $131K
T4 $177K
Program Manager
Median $174K
Information Technologist (IT)
T1 $84.6K
T2 $90.4K
T3 $116K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $108K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $172K
Project Manager
Median $116K
Business Analyst
T1 $72.7K
T2 $91K
Data Analyst
Median $78K
Product Manager
Median $141K
Solution Architect
Median $159K

Data Architect

Product Designer
Median $110K
Financial Analyst
Median $85.2K
Technical Program Manager
Median $154K
Biomedical Engineer
$95.5K
Business Operations Manager
$120K
Chemical Engineer
$173K

Research Engineer

Civil Engineer
$139K

Structural Engineer

Controls Engineer
$146K
Data Science Manager
$236K
Marketing
$98K
Materials Engineer
$106K
Optical Engineer
$191K
People Operations
$144K
Product Design Manager
$176K
Recruiter
$114K
UX Researcher
$96.5K
Venture Capitalist
$131K

Principal

Associate

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Northrop Grumman is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $236,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Northrop Grumman is $116,434.

