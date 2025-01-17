All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Northrop Grumman ranges from $89.3K per year for T1 to $172K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $127K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northrop Grumman's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$89.3K
$88.5K
$0
$750
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$131K
$131K
$0
$625
T4
$172K
$163K
$3.3K
$5.7K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***