KBR
KBR Salaries

KBR's salary ranges from $10,758 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in India at the low-end to $201,000 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of KBR. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $141K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$10.8K
Aerospace Engineer
$64.7K

Biomedical Engineer
$120K
Civil Engineer
$122K
Data Scientist
$141K
Information Technologist (IT)
$173K
Mechanical Engineer
$88.9K
Program Manager
$174K
Project Manager
$164K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$75.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$99.5K
Solution Architect
$106K
Technical Program Manager
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at KBR is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KBR is $120,887.

