All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries
Information Technologist (IT) compensation at Northrop Grumman ranges from $84.6K per year for T1 to $119K per year for T3. The median yearly compensation package totals $90K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northrop Grumman's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$84.6K
$84.6K
$0
$0
T2
$86.5K
$86.5K
$0
$0
T3
$119K
$119K
$0
$0
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
