Software Engineer compensation in United States at Northrop Grumman ranges from $83.6K per year for T1 to $198K per year for T5a. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $117K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northrop Grumman's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$83.6K
$83.5K
$18
$71
T2
$104K
$104K
$0
$731
T3
$123K
$122K
$333
$433
T4
$167K
$165K
$0
$1.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
