Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Northrop Grumman ranges from $87.9K per year for T1 to $155K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $108K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northrop Grumman's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$87.9K
$87.1K
$0
$817
T2
$112K
$109K
$0
$2.9K
T3
$133K
$130K
$0
$3K
T4
$155K
$154K
$0
$1.6K
