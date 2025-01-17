← Company Directory
Northrop Grumman
  Salaries
  Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Northrop Grumman Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Northrop Grumman ranges from $80.5K per year for T1 to $183K per year for T5a. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $107K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northrop Grumman's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
Associate Mechanical Engineer
$80.5K
$80.1K
$0
$353
T2
Mechanical Engineer
$98K
$97.2K
$0
$729
T3
Principal Mechanical Engineer
$112K
$111K
$0
$950
T4
Senior Principal Mechanical Engineer
$143K
$142K
$0
$1K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Northrop Grumman?

Included Titles

Quality Engineer

Manufacturing Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Northrop Grumman in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $183,106. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Northrop Grumman for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $102,800.

Other Resources