Software Engineer compensation in United States at Ansys ranges from $98.7K per year for P1 to $136K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $149K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$98.7K
$88.5K
$4.7K
$5.5K
P2
$125K
$107K
$8.2K
$10.6K
P3
$140K
$114K
$13.8K
$11.4K
P4
$136K
$110K
$12.8K
$12.8K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)
