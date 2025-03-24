← Company Directory
Ansys
Ansys Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in India package at Ansys totals ₹2.4M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/24/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ansys
Application Engineer
Noida, UP, India
Total per year
₹2.4M
Level
P1
Base
₹1.69M
Stock (/yr)
₹444K
Bonus
₹260K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Ansys?

₹13.56M

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Ansys in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,297,784. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ansys for the Hardware Engineer role in India is ₹2,117,925.

Other Resources