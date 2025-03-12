← Company Directory
Ansys
Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Ansys ranges from $91K per year to $290K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $102K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$111K
$102K
$1.4K
$7.5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Ansys in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $290,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ansys for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $115,000.

