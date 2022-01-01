← Company Directory
Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies Salaries

Infineon Technologies's salary ranges from $10,744 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in Malaysia at the low-end to $310,000 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Infineon Technologies. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $23K
Marketing
Median $148K

Product Marketing Manager

Hardware Engineer
Principal Hardware Engineer $224K
Lead Principal Hardware Engineer $310K

Product Designer
Median $140K
Product Manager
Median $209K
Business Analyst
$128K
Customer Service
$15.9K
Customer Service Operations
$95.5K
Data Analyst
$96.7K
Data Science Manager
$176K
Data Scientist
$88.9K
Electrical Engineer
$234K
Financial Analyst
$127K
Human Resources
$13.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$108K
Marketing Operations
$10.7K
Mechanical Engineer
$125K
Product Design Manager
$247K
Project Manager
$266K
Sales Engineer
$99.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$96.2K
Solution Architect
$296K
Technical Program Manager
$95.6K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Infineon Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Infineon Technologies is Hardware Engineer at the Lead Principal Hardware Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $310,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infineon Technologies is $126,222.

