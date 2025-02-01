All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Supermicro ranges from $134K per year for Product Manager I to $224K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $210K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Supermicro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager I
$134K
$98K
$35.8K
$0
Product Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$224K
$146K
$68.7K
$9.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
