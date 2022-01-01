← Company Directory
Arista Networks
Arista Networks Salaries

Arista Networks's salary ranges from $10,611 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $481,612 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Arista Networks. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
2 $135K
3L $152K
3H $242K
4L $316K
4H $482K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $225K
Business Analyst
$59K

Customer Service
$10.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$179K
Marketing
$146K
Mechanical Engineer
$112K
Product Designer
$204K
Product Manager
$264K
Recruiter
$90.7K
Sales
$266K
Sales Engineer
$289K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$31.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$269K
Solution Architect
$324K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Arista Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Arista Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Arista Networks is Software Engineer at the 4H level with a yearly total compensation of $481,612. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arista Networks is $203,999.

Other Resources